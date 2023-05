Filitalia International Biennial Convention

Took place on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Overbrook Golf Club in Villanova, PA.

It was a bittersweet day as we said goodbye to our old BOD and welcomed a fresh team.

See all wonderful content from another historical celebration

Please Welcome Our New Board of Directors

Pasquale Nestico, M.D., Founder / President Emeritus

Saverio Nestico, 7th President

Robert Petrone, ESQ., 1st VP

Janis Morelli, ESQ., 2nd VP

Alida Mirarchi, Secretary

Gianfranco Buonamici, Treasurer

James Lardani, ESQ., Legal Counsel

Cristiana Mantovani, ESQ., Assistant Legal Counsel (Europe)

Michela LaRocca, ESQ., Assistant Legal Counsel (Latin America)

Ernest DiFilippo, Auditor

Anthony Mallace, ESQ., Director of Finance

Bianca Agnelli, President, Siena-Toscana, Italy

Martin Belisario, ESQ., Business Networking Committee Chair

Paula Bonavitacola, 6th President, Fundraising Committee Chair

Mina Cappussi, President, Bojano, Molise, Italy

Sara Carbone, President, Salerno, Campania, Italy

Joseph Cavuto, M.D., Southeast Philadelphia, PA COSMI

Frank Ceraso, Jr., President, Bucks County, PA

Rocco Cima, President, Southwest Philadelphia, PA

Bruno Colella, President, Northeast Philadelphia, PA

Joseph D'Ascenzo, J.D., South Philadelphia, PA

Anna Di Nardo, Language & Culture Committee Chair

Simona D'Uva, President, Campobasso, Molise, Italy

Joseph Elia, President, Richmond, VA

Pina Fratamico, Ph.D., Membership Committee Chair

Connie Mantilla, President, Camden County, NJ

Anthony Mirarchi, President, Southeast Philadelphia, PA COSMI

Rosetta Miriello, 4th President, International Exchange Program Committee Chai

Michela Mortella, President, Napoli, Campania, Italy

Marilina Niro, President, Campobasso-Sannio, Molise, Italy

Antonio Paesano, Ph.D., President, New Castle County, DE

Vittoria Pasceri, President, Vibo Valentia, Calabria, Italy

Elizabeth Pease, Ph.D., President, Baltimore, MD

Nicola Pirone, Executive Assistant, Filitalia Foundation

Mario Presta, South Philadelphia, PA

Salvatore Rosati, President, Abington, PA

Luciano Russo, Delaware County, PA

Nicholas Santangelo, Assistant Executive Director, Filitalia International

Maria Santoro, President, Montgomery County, PA

Stefania, Schipani, President, Roma, Lazio, Italy

Manuelita Scigliano, President, Crotone, Calabria, Italy

Matteo Francesco Stancato, President, Cosenza, Calabria, Italy

Romano Toppan, President, Venezia, Veneto, Italy

Marc Virga, ChFU, CLU, 5th President / Humanitarian Committee Chair

Trisha Volpe, Executive Director, Filitalia International